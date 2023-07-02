When Baahubali 2 broke all box office records except one set by a Mohanlal film

When Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released in 2017, there was no question in anybody’s mind that this was going to end up becoming a sure-shot success. And that did end up being the case. Just one question: Why did Katappa kill Baahubali? was on the minds of the Indian audience for more than a year between the releases of both Baahubali films.

The sea of people that flowed to the theater made the film the biggest grosser to date in all languages except Kerala. Mohanlal played a role in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion not achieving the same highest-grossing status in Malayalam cinema.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion failed to collect as much as Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan

Even though Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was the highest-grossing film till then in all the states of India, it did not have a similar fate in Kerala. The S S Rajamouli-directed film failed to break the existing record set by Pulimurugan. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion collected 73 crores during its theatrical run in Kerala, whereas Pulimurugan collected 78.50 crores.

Pulimurugan is a 2016 film directed by Vysakh and starring Mohanlal in the titular role. When it was released, it overtook the collection set by Baahubali: The Beginning, which came out in 2015.

Pulimurugan was heavily marketed for a scene in which the Manjil Virinja Pookkal actor is fighting with a tiger. Over the years, the discourse around the film has turned negative, with many terming it an overrated film. But the hype it generated at its initial release cannot be questioned.

Mohanlal is one of the most loved actors to have ever graced Malayalam cinema, and therefore him doing action and fighting not a human but a lion generated curiosity. The excitement was not just among his fans but also among the general audience.

When the second part of the Baahubali franchise was released, everyone expected it to shatter the record of Pulimurugan. There was a valid reason to think so. Baahubali’s hype was unlike any other film released in Indian cinema history. But it failed to match up to Pulimurugan in terms of box office numbers in Kerala.

This fact is celebrated by the fans of Mohanlal even to this day as a sign of the star power of their favorite star-actor.

