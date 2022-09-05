When Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Inaya Sultana's dance video with Ram Gopal Varma took internet by storm

Inaya Sultana, who hit the headlines for her controversial dance with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. In August 2021, she took the internet by storm for her viral dance with Ram Gopal Varma at her birthday party. Varma received flak for what people said were ‘inappropriate’ dance moves.

The Veerappan director has shared a sensual video of him dancing with Inaya Sultana on the song Rangeela. However, he has joked about the same saying it is not him in the video. Sharing the video on Twitter, the director wrote, "I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the girl in red is not Inaya Sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN."

Sultana was also criticized for tolerating such behaviour after sharing a picture from her birthday party with Varma in the frame. She wrote, "This is the best and most unbelievable moment of my life love forever." This was just starting, after this, she shared many pics and videos with Ram Gopal Vama, calling him 'my boss'.

Also, after the video went viral, Inaya revealed that her mother called her up and expressed her disapproval of the video and said that the entire family was upset.

Inyana Sultan entered the Bigg Boss Telugu house as the 15th contestant of season 6. She made her dashing entry by dancing to Samantha's Ooo Antava song and left everyone amazed.

The 6th season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna has kickstarted today on the 4th of September. Nagarjuna introduced the show's 21 contestants, including singer Revanth, TV couple Marina Abraham-Rohit Sahni, comedian Chant, RJ Surya, and Abhinaya Sree. It will be telecast for 106 days, with the show airing at 10 pm on weekdays. Its tagline is ‘Entertainment ki Adda Fix’.