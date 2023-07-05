When Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun grooved on Bangaru Kodi Petta song at Niharika Konidela's sangeet

Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela, who is also an actress in Tollywood, announced divorce from her husband Chaitanya JV. The duo got married in December 2020, a grand destination wedding ceremony held in Jaipur. From Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, to Allu Arjun, the entire mega and Allu family gathered together for a week to celebrate all the wedding festivities. The wedding was nothing less than a festival. It was a treat for fans too as several special moments of the family went viral on social media.

One of the best moments from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding was the sangeet ceremony. The superstars of the family set the dance floor on fire. Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun also grooved together on the popular song Bangaru Kodi Petta. As Chiranjeevi performed a few steps, Allu Arjun tried to groove a few moves as people around cheered for them.

Bangaru Kodi Petta is a hit song from Chiranjeevi's hit film Gharana Mogudu. There were many such heartwarming moments from the wedding ceremony of Niharika as the entire mega family attended. Even Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan also attended the grand wedding at Udaivilas Palace.

Niharika and Chaitanya part ways

Well, now after 2 years of marriage, Niharika and Chaitanya have decided to part ways. The actress announced officially that she and Chaitanya are officially divorced. The duo took to Instagram and shared an official statement to announce the news. The note read, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private."

In March itself, rumors of Niharika and Chaitanya's separation began after they deleted each other's photos on social media. From wedding to vacation, the duo removed everything and also unfollowed each other. Thereby, the absence of Chaitanya at mega family events like Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement, and Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter cradle ceremony made the rumors strong. Now after many months, Niharika officially announced divorce.

