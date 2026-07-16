When Chiranjeevi assured a director his debut film would be a year-long hit despite early hurdles

Director Kodi Ramakrishna passed away in 2019. Before his passing, the filmmaker had shared an anecdote about his debut film Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya, starring Chiranjeevi, recalling how a film that appeared to begin on an inauspicious note eventually became a major success.

When Kodi Ramakrishan recalled Chiranjeevi’s assurance

As quoted by Asianet News, director Kodi Ramakrishna once revealed that he was excited to work with Chiranjeevi on his directorial debut, Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya. Wanting to mark the occasion with an auspicious beginning, the filmmaker had planned for the first shot of the film to feature the Megastar. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Chiranjeevi arrived late for the launch ceremony.

As the team wanted to begin filming at the scheduled auspicious time, Kodi Ramakrishna revealed that he instead filmed the opening shot with actress Poornima. Shortly afterward, one of his assistants informed him that the camera had not been connected to the battery.

The filmmaker recalled that everyone on set noticed the mishap, and it was widely regarded as an inauspicious start, especially for a debutant director.

However, when Chiranjeevi arrived on the set and learned what had happened, he immediately lifted the mood. Encouraging the cast and crew, the Megastar asked the director to take the first proper shot with him and expressed confidence that the film would become a success and enjoy a year-long theatrical run.

For those unaware, Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya was released in 1982. The film emerged as a major box office success and received widespread appreciation for its storyline and performances. It was later remade in Tamil as Raman Veliyila Krishnan and in Hindi as Ghar Mein Ram Gali Mein Shyam.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the lead role in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The action-comedy entertainer featured Nayanthara as the female lead, along with a special appearance by Venkatesh Daggubati.

The Megastar is currently filming his next project, tentatively titled Mega158 , directed by Bobby Kolli. The film also stars Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj and is billed as an action entertainer, with Thaman S composing the music and background score.

Additionally, Chiranjeevi's long-awaited film Vishwambhara is expected to release in theaters later this year and is reportedly targeting an October release.

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