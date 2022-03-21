When Darshan got just Rs 90 per day as a salary on a film set

Since his highly successful debut in the 2002 flick Majestic, Darshan has cemented his position in Sandalwood with numerous blockbuster films. The Challenging Star also enjoys an enviable fan following. As already known, there ain't no such thing as free lunches in this world, and the actor too had to put in lots of hard work to achieve everything he has today.

Once, cinematographer and film producer Anaji Nagaraj shed light on the struggle faced by Darshan before he tasted fame. While recalling the actor's early days, the veteran talked about one of Darshan's very first projects in which he worked as a camera assistant. He was the assistant to D.O.P Gowrishankar for the 1996 film Janumada Jodi. These two first met on the sets of the film. Darshan got paid a measly amount of Rs. 90 per day as part of daily wage. Anaji Nagaraj further revealed that he knows the exact number as he was the one responsible for paying the actor. After having an inspiring journey, the actor is now a household name in the Kannada film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Darshan will next play the lead in V Harikrishna's directorial action drama, Kranti. The movie marks the actor and director’s second project together. The two had previously teamed up for the 2019 film Yajamana, which was termed a commercial success at the box office. He will also be a part of the historical fantasy Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, directed by S V Rajendra Singh Babu.

