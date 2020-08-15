When Dhanush and Maari 2’s cast members came together to celebrate Sai Pallavi’s birthday

To celebrate her birthday, the cast and crew of Maari came together and she cut her birthday cake along with them.

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi shared the screen space in the sequel of superhit film Maari. Titled Maari 2, the film had Sai Pallavi playing the role of Araathu Aanandhi, an uncontrollable, rugged, auto driver. Sai Pallavi celebrated her birthday when the film was being shot. To celebrate her birthday, the cast and crew of Maari came together and she cut her birthday cake along with them. Sharing the birthday bash photo, Sai Pallavi stated that she was ‘pampered too much’ by them.

Anyone who has seen Sai Pallavi’s films will easily agree that it is unlike any other character she has played in her career. The song Rowdy Baby was a huge hit in 2019. Though the film has a heartbreaking end for the fans of Sai Pallavi, she played the character so well, that it would make anyone get teary-eyed. The Balaji Mohan directorial didn't work at the Box Office, but yet Sai Pallavi’s character in the film still remains favourite of her fans.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi has two films in her Kitty including Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, where she will be seen with Naga Chaitanya, and Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam, which also stars Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das and Priya Mani in key roles. On the other hand, Dhanush has a bunch of films in his kitty. He will be next seen on the big screens in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. After that, he will be seen in Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. He's yet to be titled film with Karthick Naren is expected to go on the floors after the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :Instagram

