When Dhanush said Aishwaryaa is ‘100 times simpler than Rajinikanth’ & opened up on their first meet

Dhanush is one such name who is not only popular in the South industry but is also creating waves in Bollywood with his talent and brilliant performances in Hindi films. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Atrangi Re. From critics to fans, everyone has been praising his performance in the film. But, talking about his personal life, the actor has left all his fans shocked after his recent announcement. The actor announced that he is separating from his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage. This news is heartbreaking for all his fans and they are finding it difficult to sink in.

Today, we bring to you an excerpt from Dhanush’s interview wherein the actor has revealed what attracted him to Aishwaryaa. Talking to Times Of India, when the actor was asked if the fact that Aishwaryaa was Rajinikanth’s daughter attracted him to her? Dhanush replied, “I don’t see her like that. I like her simplicity. If you think her father is simple, meet Aishwarya. She is 100 times simpler than her father.” He further said that Aishwaryaa treats everybody as an equal and can be friends with anybody. Dhanush likes the fact that she is extremely complicated and is bringing up his sons extremely well.

The Atrangi Re actor also opened up about their first meet in the same interview. Dhanush revealed that at the first-day show of his film ‘Kadhal Kondein’, he went to watch it with his entire team. By the interval, they were all hugging each other as they knew it would be a hit. Once the film was over, the actor was about to leave when the cinema owner introduced him to Rajinikanth’s daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya.

Dhanush reveals that the next day Aishwaryaa sent him a bouquet saying, ‘Good work. Keep in touch’ and right after two years of that meeting, the couple got married.

