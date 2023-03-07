When Dhanush was body shamed and trolled for his looks on the sets

Dhanush is one of the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema, who is multi-talented. From acting to singing, the actor is known to ace everything to perfection. Although, the actor had his father's support as he began his career in the film industry, he had gone through a fair share of ups and downs. Dhanush, once revealed that he was body shamed on the sets of his film by the cast and crew.

Dhanush once revealed he was body shamed and made fun of his looks on sets of Kaadhal Kondhen in 2003. He mentioned that those trolls deeply affected him and also went back to his room and cried out loud. However, later the Vaathi star also added that he began thinking why can't an auto driver be a hero?

Dhanush spoke about his initial days in the industry and how people used to make fun of him. He said, “While shooting for Kaadhal Konden, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults. However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the set laughed at me. They said, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body-shamed me”. He added that he started thinking, “Why can't an auto driver be a hero?”

About Kaadhal Konden

Directed by Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan, Kaadhal Konden featured Sonia Agarwal as the female. Although, the actor was criticised for his looks, this film became a turning point for his career. The film made Dhanush rise to fame as an actor and managed to impress the audiences with his performance.



Upcoming films

Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his recently released bilingual film, Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film, which is based on corruption in the education system, received a good response from Telugu and Tamil audiences. This film also marked Dhanush's debut in Tollywood. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Samyuktha as the female lead.

The actor will be seen next in an action film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles. Priyanka Arul Mohan appears as the female lead in the film. After this, he also has a film with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline.

