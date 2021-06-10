  1. Home
When Dulquer Salmaan opened up about having his own internal battles to fight

During this throwback interview, Dulquer Salmaan was asked about his discomfort in being called a star, to which he said that he has a long way to go there.
When Dulquer Salmaan opened up about having his own internal battles to fight When Dulquer Salmaan opened up about having his own internal battles to fight
Dulquer Salmaan is one of the actors who captured a massive number of fans’ hearts in a jiffy. With his acting prowess and a charismatic look, he has always shined bright in his films. However, he opened up during an interview with Film Companion last year, that he has his own battles to fight even though he looks confident on screen. He said that only he knows about his internal battles.

He was interviewed by Anupama Chopra, who asked him about not feeling comfortable to be associated with stardom. Answering the question, Dulquer said that he could not think of himself as a star. He said, “Though I might seem comfortable on screen, I have I'm in my head always learning and never good enough as an actor, I still have so much to learn. Only I know my own internal battles. I might seem very confident on screen, I might look convincing as an actor, but inside I have my own battles that I'm fighting where I'm afraid of not being correct.”

He added that he always has something to prove. “There's always something for me to prove. So, I think I have a long way to go, to be called a star”, the Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal actor added. Recently, he made the headlines after he exposed the fake profiles with his name on the social media app, Clubhouse. He has a bunch of films in his kitty including Kurup, Salute, Hey Sinamika to name a few.

