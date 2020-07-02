  1. Home
When Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Trisha and Parvathy looked RAVISHING in a star studded throwback photo

Today, we chanced upon this old star studded photo of South celebs from an event during an award function in the US.
7385 reads Mumbai
When Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Trisha and Parvathy looked RAVISHING in a star studded throwback photo
It goes without saying that Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas are quite the heartthrob of fans in South India. Their films and characters they take up have never failed to strike a chord with the audiences. Apart from choosing great scripts, they are known for maintaining a good relationship with others in the industry. Today, we chanced upon this old star studded photo of South celebs from an event. In this photo from an old event, Trisha Krishnan, Parvathy, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas and Vijay Yesudas look totally ravishing.

This photo is from an event during an award function in the US. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the popular film Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal, which turned out to be a mega hit venture. He will be next seen in Hey Sinamika, which is the directorial debut of choreographer Brinda master. The film will have Aiditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal as the leading ladies. Tovino Thomas will be next seen in the superhero movie Minnal Murali.

Check the photo here:

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Ram, Paramapadham Vilayattu, Rangi. She has been roped in to play the leading lady in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film will also have Aishwaya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi in key roles. It was reported recently that Parvathy is all set to venture into directing. More updates about the same are expected to be made soon.

Credits :Pinkvilla

