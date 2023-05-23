When Hansika Motwani revealed facing casting couch in Tollywood: A young actor frequently asked me...

Hansika Motwani is currently in the headlines as he makes shocking claims about facing the casting couch. The actress shared that she experienced casting couch in the initial days of her acting career in the Telugu Film industry. She made her debut with the Telugu film Desamuduru opposite Allu Arjun.

Hansika Motwani shared that an actor used to annoy and harass her a lot during the initial phase of her career. The actress opened up about facing insults and harassment. She was quoted saying to Filmibeat, "I felt insulted like everyone else in the industry. There was a young hero from Tollywood who frequently asked me out on dates. I had given him a good lesson." However, the actress preferred not to disclose the actor’s name. But ever since this news has come out, fans are eager to know who the hero is because she worked with several notable Telugu stars over the past years.

Hansika Motwani's wedding and controversies

Ever since Hansika Motwani got married to Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022, she was mired in several controversies. The actress was trolled for marrying her best friend's former husband. Sohael reacted to these rumors and once said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is untrue and baseless.

Later, she was in the headlines after she addressed rumors about her mother giving her hormonal injections to make her grow faster. In fact, Hansika and Sohael's wedding was also a docu-series titled Love Shaadi Drama on Disney+ Hotstar. The show covers the grand wedding of the couple, wedding preparations, dreamy proposals, controversial remarks and countless blames on their relationship, Hansika's mother's tantrums, and more.



Upcoming films

Coming to work terms, Hansika Motwani announced her next titled Man, which is her 51st film. The female-centric film is directed by Igore and bankrolled by Madras Studios. More details about the film are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Did Keerthy Suresh just confirm she's in a relationship and will reveal her mystery man soon?