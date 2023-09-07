When I became a father you were...': Dulquer Salmaan pens birthday note for his hero Mammootty

Wishes are pouring in for Mammootty as the legendary actor celebrates his 72nd birthday today. Dulquer Salmaan also joined in on the wishes galore and shared a sweet post about and with his father on the latter's special day. Dulquer’s wish makes it absolutely clear just how much the Charlie actor admires his beloved father.

On his Instagram handle, Dulquer wrote, "When I was a boy you were the man I wanted to become. When I first stood in front of the camera you were the actor I wanted to become. When I became a father you were everything I wanted to be. I hope one day I become even half of who you are Pa ! Wishing you the happiest birthday. May you always continue to awe, entertain and inspire the world in ways only you can. #favouriteday #worldcelebratesmyhero #loveeverywhere #oneman #megastarbirthday #mydaddystrongest #fanboyfirst"

Dulquer Salman shares a heartfelt birthday wish for his hero Mammootty

In a very heartfelt post, Dulquer shared that he has always wanted to become like his father and still does to this day. Every year on Mammootty’s birthday, Dulquer puts up a sweet post honoring the actor. This year was no different. The Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor has become a star in his own right over the years by successfully establishing a career not just in Malayalam cinema but in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films as well.

Last night, Mammootty rang in his birthday by waving and greeting fans who had assembled outside his house. A large crowd was waiting outside Mammootty’s house in order to catch a glimpse of the actor, who is celebrating his 72nd birthday. Dulquer Salmaan also joined his father, and after Mammootty greeted the fans, he himself waved at the crowd.

On the professional front, Mammootty is unquestionably at a rather exciting phase in his career. He has been putting his might behind films and stories that need to be told rather than going after movies that mostly rely on hero elevation. Mammootty has a rather interesting lineup, which includes The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby’s Kaathal – The Core with Jyothika, Kannur Squad, Kadugannawa Oru Yatra, and Bazooka.

