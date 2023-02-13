When Jyothika welcomed her birthday with intense workout and it's all the Monday motivation to stay fit; VIDEO

Jyothika is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the South film industry. She is known to do justice to any role and any genre of movie. And apart from being a great actor, she is an all-rounder, and a fitness freak as well. Yes, the actress is one such beauty who likes to stay fit. Today, we decided to take motivation from Jyothika and this workout video definitely ticks all points right. When Jyothika turned 44 last year, she gifted herself strength and health on her birthday. The actress shared an intense workout video, where she is seen doing squats, pull-ups, cardio, and whatnot. The actress sweats it out like there's no tomorrow. The video went viral for setting inspiration for many people.

Even celebs like Manjima Mohanan and Aishwarya Rajesh and many others heaped praises on Jyothika for the intense workout video.

Recently, a pic of Suriya's daughter Diya posing with Jyothika and Dev went viral on social media. Netizens were awestruck with Diya as she has grown up and looked like a teenager. The pics show Jyothika posing with a puppy in her hands alongside her kids.



Jyothika's upcoming films Jyothika will next be seen on the big screen with Malayalam cinema's megastar Mammootty in the upcoming project Kaathal: The Core. The project, which is helmed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, is touted to be a family drama. Jyothika is all set to make her Bollywood comeback. The actress announced that she is part of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri. She took to social media and shared a pic with director Tushar and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani to announce the exciting news. On January 29, Jyothika took to Instagram and revealed that she had wrapped up the shooting of her Bollywood comeback film, Sri. She wrote, "Wrapped up my portions for “SRI”with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank u Tushaar n Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywoodâ€¦ learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is...GROWTH."

