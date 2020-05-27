When Kajal Aggarwal took a bold step and flaunted her freckled skin

It does take a lot of guts, especially being a celebrity but Kajal Aggarwal chose to flaunt her real skin. She not only shared her no-makeup look but also inspired many.

Last year, Kajal Aggarwal took social media by storm and set an example that one should accept themselves the way there are. The stunner who has been ruling both the south Indian and Hindi film industry since very early of her career had shared a bold picture on social media. Kajal shared her no-makeup look and also revealed that she isn’t afraid to show her freckles and bare skin. It does take a lot of guts, especially being a celebrity but Kajal chose to flaunt her real skin. She not only shared her no-makeup look but also inspired many.

Sharing an empowering message, Kajal in this throwback Instagram post wrote, "People can't discover themselves anymore. Perhaps because we live in a world crazed by physical attraction or because social media has swallowed up our self esteem in whom and what it glorifies. Billions of rupees are spent on cosmetics and beauty products that promise you the perfect body. Narcissism seems to exist everywhere. Between those lines, we try to join the crowd or feel left out. Yet the only way we can truly be happy is when we start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves. Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are. (sic)."

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's throwback Instagram post with a powerful message for everyone out there:

This picture was shot by popular wedding photographer Joseph Radhik and was apparently a part of a photo shoot. In the world where a tiny pimple on our nose or forehead seems to bother us so much, Kajal Aggarwal sets a classy standard and must say, she looks pretty and flawless.

Kajal Aggarwal received a lot of positive comments and a section of females also thanked her for sharing such an inspiring post.

In her another Instagram post, Kajal wrote, "And it took courage and supreme shedding of inhibitions (and an entire layer of makeup) to finally put this picture up. #bareface #sansmakeup #therealme #nofilterneeded #skinbeneaththepolish #freckles @josephradhik (sic)"

