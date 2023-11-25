When Kamal Haasan criticized National Awards Jury for not giving Best Actor to Mohanlal

Mohanlal is undeniably one of the biggest names in South Indian cinema. The actor has been a part of the industry for more than four decades now and still continues to mesmerize the audience with performances like no other.

Over the years, the actor has received several awards for his performances, including five National Awards. However, a particular instance stands out from 1992, when there was a rampant discussion over why Mohanlal was not named the Best Actor for his performance in the 1992 film Sadayam. The National Awards Jury defended their decision saying that the Drishyam actor had won the National Award in 1991 for the film Bharatham and that a single actor cannot be named the best actor in two consecutive years.

Kamal Haasan’s reaction to the incident

One of the most prominent names to react against the incident was Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. He spoke against the decision of the National Awards Jury and added that their excuse seemed quite weak. The actor also said that he would consider the two National Awards that he had worthless, as Mohanlal did not receive it for his performance in Sadayam. The statement became quite famous and became a point of discussion in itself.

About Sadayam

Sadayam is a psychological drama film, helmed by Sibi Malayil, and written by MT Vasudevan Nair. The story revolves around a convict, played by Mohanlal, who awaits capital punishment for murdering four people. The film also followed a unique style of storytelling. The film was a sleeper hit and went on to gain a cult fan following over the years as well.

Mohanlal’s performance in the film is considered to be one of his career bests. The film featured an ensemble cast including Thilakan, Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Sreenivasan, Murali, Janardhanan, and many more. The music for the film was composed by Johnson and received avid praise as well.

On the work front

Mohanlal has a flurry of films lined up for him, starting with Neru, helmed by Jeethu Joseph, which is all set to release on December 21st. The duo are also making another film, titled Ram, which will be released in multiple parts.

Mohanlal is also a part of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s highly anticipated film Malaikkottai Valiban, which is set to release on January 25th. Additionally, he is also set to make his directorial debut with the film Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, which will hit the silver screens on March 28th, next year. The actor is also a part of the much-awaited sequel of the 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2- Empuraan, which is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. He has also recently signed a film with Joshiy titled Rambaan.

As for Kamal Haasan, he will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film also features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and more in prominent roles. Apart from that, the highly anticipated sequel of his 1996 film Indian, is also gearing up for release, helmed by S. Shankar. The actor is also reuniting with Mani Ratnam after 37 years for a film titled Thug Life and will be a part of an untitled project with H. Vinoth.

