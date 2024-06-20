When Kamal Haasan said no one believed he was a part of Kalki 2898 AD; revealed Prabhas held his hand and thanked him

The trailer of the Nag Ashwin-directorial Kalki 2898 AD was released last week, doubling the buzz among fans and media. With just one week left until its release, anticipation for one of 2024's most awaited Indian films is at an all-time high.

A few months ago at Comic-Con 2023, Kamal Haasan revealed a humorous anecdote about the film. In an interview with Collider, Ulaganayagan stated an unknown fact about the skepticism surrounding his participation, saying, “No one believed I was part of Project K.”

Project K was what the film was initially titled.

Furthermore, the legend added the most interesting fact about his interaction with Rebel star, Prabhas, saying, “The funny thing is, yesterday, the protagonist, Mr. Prabhas, just held my hand and said thank you. He said, ‘I couldn’t believe till today that you're a part of it. Because I am still wondering how they got you in’"

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

The trailer is packed with elements to draw audiences to the big screen, featuring stunning visuals, a powerhouse performance by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, a unique plot for Indian film buffs, and an extraordinary cameo from Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

Furthermore, the fans of Rebel Star went frenzy over Prabhas's stylish and sleek portrayal of Bhairva.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The dystopian science fiction action Kalki 2898, directed by Nag Ashwin, features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others.

The Mahanati director gave an idea about the plot at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, revealing the film’s timeline would begin with Mahabharat. Starting with Mahabharat, the film ends in 2898 AD, spanning 6000 years.

It envisions diverse Indian-themed worlds, avoiding any resemblance to Blade Runner. Starting 6000 years earlier, 2898 AD corresponds to 3102 BC, marking the passing of Krishna's last avatar.

Kalki 2898 AD is slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024.

