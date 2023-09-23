When Kamal Haasan's wife Vani slammed him for allegations of bankruptcy after divorce: 'Ego must've hurt...'

Kamal Haasan's personal life has always been controversial. The actor had three marriages and his first wife was Vani Ganapathy, a classic dancer. After 10 years of marriage, they got separated and their divorce was an ugly one. In fact, Kamal Haasan had claimed in 2015 that divorce with Vani left him on the verge of bankruptcy.

These words didn't go well with Vani as she gave it back to the allegations and called Kamal Haasan an 'obsessed man'. Vani initially didn't want to talk about their divorce as she thought it was a private matter but said had to react to offensive allegations.

Vani Ganapathy reacted to allegations about alimony and divorce from Kamal Haasan

During a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Vani Ganapathy questioned why isn’t Kamal Haasan letting go. “For 28 years, we have been divorced. I have always refrained from mudslinging because it’s a very private affair… but we have both moved on now. Why does he behave like a man obsessed?” she said.

Vani bashed Kamal Haasan for saying that alimony led him to bankruptcy. She said the claims are untrue and said, "In what court in the world has alimony been allowed to drive someone to bankruptcy? I was completely shocked when I read it. His ego must have been hurt when I walked out of the marriage, but so much has happened since. He could have said financial crisis and let the subject pass.”

Vani also added that living with Kamal Haasan for 12 years, she understood his personality very well. She stated that her smile and charm to get out of any situation. “He doesn’t answer a question if he doesn’t want to. Kamal knows better than anyone how to fake a smile and charm his way out of a situation…"

Kamal Haasan and Vani had 10 years of marriage

Kamal Haasan first married Vani Ganapathy at the age of 24 and lived 10 years together. Although he was married to Vani Ganapathy, he broke it and moved in with Sarika. Kamal Haasan in an interview with Simi Garweal, said his divorce with Vani was 'very painful'. He also added that he got closer to Sarika as she is a very attractive woman.

