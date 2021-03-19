When KGF Star Yash cried watching his daughter Ayra in pain; Take a look

Be it on Father's Day or taking time out amidst his busy shooting schedules, KGF star Yash makes sure to spend time with his kids.

In 2019, Sandalwood actress and KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit had shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram that found number one spot on the trending list. When Yash and Radhika Pandit's first child, Ayra was just 8 months old, the couple took her for traditional ear piercing. However, Radhika was surprised as for the first time she saw tears rolling down from Yash's eyes. As Ayra was in pain and crying while piercing, the Kannada superstar broke down.

"We got Ayra's ears pierced... one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time, I saw tears in Rocking Star's eyes... made me realise how precious these bonds are." To lighten the mood, she added: "Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!," Radhika Pandit had shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her posing together with their daughter.

Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in Bangalore in December 2016. They welcomed their first child, baby Ayra in December 2018 and son Yatharv in 2019.

Be it on Father's Day or taking time out amidst his busy shooting schedules, KGF star Yash makes sure to spend time with his kids. He often keeps treating us with adorable videos and photos.

After the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 1, Yash has geared up for the film's second part. KGF: Chapter 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj. The film, which is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, is releasing on July 16.

