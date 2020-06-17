When KGF star Yash got teary eyed seeing his daughter Ayra cry after getting her ears pierced

Last year, his wife and actress Radhika Pandit shared about how Yash was in tears seeing their little princess cry. This heart-melting moment became the talk of the town and received a lot of lovely comments on social media.

Kannada actor Yash has won millions of hearts with his film KGF Chapter 1. The actor is not only known for his powerful onscreen persona but also for being a protective father. Despite busy with his shoots, Yash makes sure to spend time with both the kids. Once Yash broke down on seeing his daughter Ayra getting her ears pierced for the first time. Last year, his wife and actress Radhika Pandit shared about how Yash was in tears seeing their little princess cry. This heart-melting moment became the talk of the town and received a lot of lovely comments on social media.

Sharing about the same last year, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and wrote, “We got Ayra’s ears pierced.. one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star’s eyes.. made me realise how precious these bonds are. Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!!” Yash and Radhika Pandit are proud parents to two kids, daughter Ayra and a baby boy who turned 6 month-old recently.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to KGF: Chapter 2. This time, the upcoming Pan-India film will also star Sanjay Dutt and . Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Adheera in KGF 2 and the first glimpse of him has already set high curiosity among the audience.

Yash, earlier mentioned that KGF Chapter 2 will be bigger and better. KGF 2 will release in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on October 23, 2020.

Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2: Yash makes a big revelation on the film's theatrical release

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×