When KGF star Yash ran away from home with just Rs 300

Kannada star Naveen Kumar, known by his stage name as Yash, is one of the most desired actors of Sandalwood. Known for his roles in movies like Rajadhani, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Yash, unlike other actors from the film industry has struggled his way to become make his place in the film industry. Post the success of KGF: Chapter 1, the Kannada superstar has grabbed immense attention even from across the world. The entire nation is going gaga over the actor and eagerly waiting to see him back to the big screen with KGF: Chapter 2.

While the audience is waiting to know what's more in stores post lockdown, we take a look back at an interview when Yash spoke his heart out about his struggle to become an actor. During an interview with The News Minute, Yash revealed that he ran away from home with just Rs 300 and reach Bengaluru. "I ran off from my home. When I came to Bengaluru, I was scared the minute I reached. Such a big, intimidating city. But I was always a confident guy. I wasn’t scared to struggle. I had just 300 rupees in my pocket when I reached Bengaluru. I knew if I went back, my parents would never allow me to return here. My parents gave me an ultimatum. I was free to try my luck as an actor but after that, if it didn’t work out, I had to do what they asked me to," Yash said in an old interview.

He further revealed, "They thought I’d come back. I began doing theatre. Someone luckily took me to do theatre. I knew nothing about it. I began making money backstage. Chai se lekar poora sab kuch (from bringing tea to everything)… Initially, I also assisted a director to enter the Kannada film industry. While I did theatre, I travelled a lot. My first appearance on stage was noticed."

Well, Yash has seen failure and success equally. The actor doesn't take success too seriously and this what is helping him to survive in the industry.

The News Minute

