When KGF star Yash shared his first Instagram photo with Radhika Pandit and has romance written all over it

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples in Kannada film industry. Their love story is one of our favourites. The couple got married in 2016 and has been setting major goals ever since. Proud parents of two kids, Yash and Radhika Pandit are cherishing every bit of their parenthood. While Yash is not much active on social media, Radhika Pandit keeps sharing beautiful videos and photos of them and their kids- Ayra and Junior. Their social media is filled with lovely photos and today, we decided to look back at Yash's first Instagram photo that was shared in December 2018.

Yash shared a picture of him with Radhika Pandit as they celebrated two years of their marriage anniversary. He wrote, "To the best two years of my life... Happy Anniversary my love. You have given me the best gift ever. A new life and a new journey!." The Sandalwood star uploaded the picture at the same time when his film KGF released at the box office and was also blessed with first child, Ayra. The couple welcomed their first child on December 2.

Check out Yash's first Instagram picture below:

Yash and Radhika met each other for the first time on the sets of their daily soap, Nandagokula in 2007. They continued to be co-stars and featured in films including Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu. The couple got married in December 2016 after being into a relationship for almost five years.

On the work front, Yash will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2, also starring Sanjay Dutt and . Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is one of the much-awaited films that will be released in 5 languages.

