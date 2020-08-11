When KGF star Yash's wife Radhika shared his first impression: He was rude or probably had a lot of attitude

Yash's first impression was not a good one on Radhika Pandit, who thought he was either rude to her or had a lot of attitude.

Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples in the Kannada film industry. Their love story is one of our favourites and their sizzling onscreen and offscreen chemistry has been loved massively by their fans. The two met each other for the first time on the sets of a TV serial in 2007. After being good friends and co-stars, Radhika and Yash featured together in few films like Moggina Manasu, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward and Drama. However, Yash's first impression was not a good one on Radhika Pandit, who thought he was either rude to her or had a lot of attitude.

In one of the throwback interviews, Radhika Pandit revealed how Yash said her 'Hi' and left in his car post the shoot. "I was working on a TV serial in 2007, in which the (male) character was replaced. We knew that there was a new guy, and we were curious (about him). I used to get picked up first for the serial, and he was the second to enter. I clearly recall seeing him for the first time, he got into the vehicle and I said 'hi' and he said 'hello', and that was it. I thought he was either just rude or that he probably had a lot of attitude, but felt that he was just not the type who could be friends with me," Radhika revealed back then in an interview with TOI.

Yash added to Radhika's statement saying, " I said 'hello' and got in. I usually take time to warm up to someone. Moreover, I remember aunty (Radhika's mother) was with her."

Well, it did take time for them to talk to each other and become friends but they were destined to be together as Yash and Radhika Pandit landed up working again in Moggina Manasu.

Yash and Radhika Pandit have been married for 4 years now but their love story dates back to 10 years and is no less like fairy-tale.

Also Read: KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's little munchkins look adorable while celebrating Raksha Bandhan; See Photos

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×