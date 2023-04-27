When Leo met Mark: Thalapathy Vijay hugs Vishal wishing him for his next 'Mark Anthony'; PHOTOS

Vishal has recently completed the shoot of his thriller film “Mark Anthony”, the motion poster for which was released one month ago. Now the team is ready with the official teaser of the movie and it is none other than Superstar Vijay, who got a glimpse of the teaser. Actor Vishal recently along with his crew visited Thalapathy Vijay in his office and shared the pictures on his Twitter handle.The stars can be seen sharing a nice time and Vishal expressed his gratitude to Vijay for watching the teaser and supporting the team. Vishal in the past, also has openly proclaimed his admiration and fan-boy-like love for Vijay and that makes this union even more important with the release of the film approaching and the team gearing up for the promotional work.

Vishal’s Twitter Post thanking Vijay

Actor Vishal took to his Twitter handle to note, “Happy to have met my dearest Brother & Hero @actorvijay …Thank you so much for watching my teaser…. Always proud to be your fan, GB.” Vijay can be seen in the pictures in his look from Lokesh Kanakaraj’s “Leo”. There have been no updates from the team of “Mark Anthony” about the teaser release to the public but it is expected to be out soon. Adhik Ravichandran, the director of the film was also present along with Vishal and Vijay for the occasion. Mark Anthony has an extended cast consisting of Ritu Varma, SJ Surya, Abhinaya, and Sunil in the lead. Mark Anthony is expected to be a quirky thriller that will feature Vishal in a never-before-seen avatar.

Upcoming Films

Vijay is currently shooting for the second schedule of Leo, the big-budget action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, and Babu Anthony among others in the lead. The first schedule for Leo was wrapped up in Kashmir last month and the team is planning for an October release. Leo will feature a musical score by Anirudh Ravichandar, while Manoj Paramahamsa will crank the camera. Vishal was last seen in the cop thriller Laththi which did not do well at the box office. He is also busy with Thupparivaalan 2, which will mark his directorial debut. (

