When Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar posed for cuddled up photo as Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya look stunning together in this throwback picture. Later, Namrata Shirodkar also went on to share an adorable photo with beau Mahesh Babu in a similar pose.

Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya and Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar are the most adored couples from the South Indian film industry. These couples have been setting major goals in their own way. There is no denying Mahesh Babu and Namrata are role models for many couples in the South Indian cinema. On the other hand, Sam and Chay are inspiring all the young couples out there each passing day. Well, we bring a throwback picture of these two couples when they shared similar cuddled up moment on their respective social media accounts.

As we all know, Samantha Akkineni is super active on social media and keeps sharing pictures from her holidays. She keeps giving us a sneak peek into her exotic family vacations. Last year, Samantha Akkineni had shared a stunning picture of herself with husband Naga Chaitanya from their Ibiza holiday. The couple was in Ibiza to celebrate Nagarjuna's 60th birthday. Post their holiday, Sam treated her fans with a cuddled-up photo of her and Naga Chaitanya. The picture in no time went viral on social media. The duo looked stunning together and minutes after she posted the picture, Namrata Shirodkar also went on to share an adorable photo with beau Mahesh Babu in a similar pose.

One can see in this throwback picture, Namrata giving Mahesh Babu a side hug and it is one of our favourite pictures. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mahesh Babu's wife wrote, "@samantharuthprabhuoffl Same Same" Sam was quick to comment on Mahesh Babu and Namrata's picture. She wrote, “aww you both are the best”.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On his superstar father Krishna's birthday, the superstar gave a glimpse of his look from the much-anticipated upcoming film. The much-anticipated Telugu film is directed by Parasuram, who earlier directed Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Talking about Samantha, the stunner will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand will be seen in his next film titled, Love Story. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role.

