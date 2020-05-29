When Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh were caught having intense conversation during a shoot in California

Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh looked dashing and sent the Internet into a meltdown as they bonded and enjoyed amid shoot breaks in these throwback photos.

Bollywood's most energetic and South superstar Mahesh Babu had left their fans stunned and curious when they came together a couple of years ago for an ad shoot. The duo was spotted together while shooting for an ad shoot in California, USA. Pictures of the two actors dressed as racers were shared on Instagram by Namrata Shirodkar, former actress and wife of Mahesh Babu. The duo looked dashing and sent the Internet into a meltdown as they bonded and enjoyed intense conversation amid shoot break. Both the actors were signed as the brand ambassadors of an aerated drink label.

"The pic of the week... Everyone's talking about," Namrata Shirodkar had captioned these throwback pictures. Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh enthralled fans in 2017 and we only demand to see them together but this time on a big screen. Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh should do a film together. Won't be a great bet? Back then, both Mahesh Babu was busy with the shooting of Bharat Ane Nenu while Ranveer Singh had Simmba and Gully Boy in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, check out their amazing throwback photos below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon make an announcement about his next film with director Parasuram. The actor is all set to make a big announcement about his next film on May 31st. Due to lockdown, the actor is currently enjoying his time at home with family.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor has two films - "83" and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar". The actor is looking for these two big releases post lockdown.

