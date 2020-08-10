When Mahesh Babu flaunted his rugged avatar as he rode a bike in this throwback PHOTO and amazed his fans

  1. Home
The actor's throwback picture sees him flaunting a rugged look as he rode a bike. Mahesh Babu who featured in the blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru, is seen donning a white shirt and beige trouser.
The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved actors from the southern film industry. The actor's throwback picture sees him flaunting a rugged look as he rode a bike. The actor who featured in the blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru, is seen donning a white coloured shirt and beige trouser. The actor looks dapper and handsome in his rugged avatar in the throwback photo.  On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming southern drama, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace south director Parasuram.

The director is known for his super hit film Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The southern director's upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will reportedly see Mahesh Babu in a challenging role. The makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer had previously released the film's first look poster on May 31. This day marks the birthday of superstar Krishna. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata also released the first motion poster of the film on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The film is one of the most highly aniticipated flicks from the south film industry.

Check out the photo

The southern drama's first look poster sees Mahesh Babu sporting a tattoo of a one-rupee coin and an ear piercing. The fans and followers of the southern star Mahesh Babu are eagerly looking forward to the film. The south actor Mahesh Babu who enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts, surely gave his fans a delight with the film's first motion poster.

