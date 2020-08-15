When Mahesh Babu looked stylish and dapper in a still from Bharat Ane Nenu; See throwback PHOTO

The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. In a throwback photo Mahesh Babu can be seen in a stylish outfit which will surely give his fans some major fashion goals.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu among the top actor of the film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. In a throwback photo Mahesh Babu can be seen in a stylish outfit which will surely give his fans some major fashion goals. The actor is seen in a black trouser and grey t-shirt paired with a shimmer jacket. Mahesh Babu looks dapper and handsome in his outfit in this throwback still from the film Bharat Ane Nenu.

The film, featured Mahesh Babu in the lead. Bollywood diva, Kiara Advani also featured in the film. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is helmed by director Parasuram. The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The makers of the much-awaited drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata had released the first look poster of the film on May 31. This day marks the birthday of superstar Krishna. On the eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers of the Parasuram directorial has released the film's first motion poster.

Check out the photo:

The fans and followers of the Telugu star are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. Mahesh Babu delivered a massive hit in Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film was helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Credits :instagram

