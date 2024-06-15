When Mahesh Babu opened up about doing Bollywood films, saying ‘They can’t afford me’

Mahesh Babu - the superstar, needs no introduction. He is one of the most celebrated actors in the Telugu industry. Mahesh Babu’s choices of films have always been unique, whether they are action, comedy, thriller, or drama flicks.

He has consistently proven his worth and given his die-hard admirers an unforgettable experience on the silver screen. After attaining so much fame and name, Mahesh Babu’s fans now want the actor to venture into Bollywood.

But are you aware that Mahesh Babu stunned everyone when he reacted to a question about doing Hindi films? He made heads turn by saying that Bollywood won’t be able to afford him.

Mahesh Babu opened up about working in Bollywood movies

In 2022, Mahesh Babu sparked controversy when he reacted to a question about working in Bollywood movies. He said, “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time.”

Further, the Srimanthudu actor spoke about getting a lot of Hindi film offers. However, the love, respect, and stardom that he gets in the Telugu industry have never made him feel like he wants to venture into some other industry.

Later, as per a report in Indian Express, Mahesh Babu clarified his controversial remarks and said, “I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind?’’

“I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level, and my dream is coming true”, he added.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen on the work front in the action movie Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and released on January 12 this year. The film featured an ensemble cast including important roles from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and numerous others.

The Maharshi actor is set to collaborate with renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli for an ambitious project that promises to be a visual extravaganza for Mahesh Babu's ardent fans.

The upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 29, is anticipated to be a large-scale forest adventure drama. As per reports, Mahesh's character will be inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

Early sources state that SS Rajamouli's movie, which is tentatively titled SSMB 29, is supposed to be named Maharaja. Meanwhile, no official confirmation or announcement has been made about it.

