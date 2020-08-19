  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Mahesh Babu played a tough Army officer in Sarileru Neekevvaru & left the fans feeling patriotic

Sarileru Neekevvaru surely left the fans feeling patriotic as the lead star Mahesh Babu played an Army officer perfectly. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
32006 reads Mumbai
Mahesh babu,South,Sarileru NeekevvaruWhen Mahesh Babu played a tough Army officer in Sarileru Neekevvaru & left the fans feeling patriotic

The throwback photo of Telugu star Mahesh Babu as an Army officer will bring back fond memories of the blockbuster hit Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor essayed the role of an Army officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured the sultry diva Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The Anil Ravipudi directorial did excellent business at the box office, and the fans loved every aspect of the Mahesh Babu starrer.

The throwback still from the film featuring the lead actor will leave the fans nostalgic. The film surely left the fans and film audiences feeling patriotic as the lead star Mahesh Babu played an Army officer perfectly. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed director Parasuram. The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The first look poster of the Parasuram film was unveiled on May 31. This day marks the birthday of superstar Krishna.

Check out the photo

The film's first motion poster was unveiled by the makers on the eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday. All eyes are on the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the film industry. The film first look poster sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The lead actor is seen with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin and an ear piercing.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shows off her cool moves as she learns renegade dance; WATCH)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement