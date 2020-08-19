When Mahesh Babu played a tough Army officer in Sarileru Neekevvaru & left the fans feeling patriotic

Sarileru Neekevvaru surely left the fans feeling patriotic as the lead star Mahesh Babu played an Army officer perfectly. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The throwback photo of Telugu star Mahesh Babu as an Army officer will bring back fond memories of the blockbuster hit Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor essayed the role of an Army officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured the sultry diva Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The Anil Ravipudi directorial did excellent business at the box office, and the fans loved every aspect of the Mahesh Babu starrer.

The throwback still from the film featuring the lead actor will leave the fans nostalgic. The film surely left the fans and film audiences feeling patriotic as the lead star Mahesh Babu played an Army officer perfectly. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed director Parasuram. The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The first look poster of the Parasuram film was unveiled on May 31. This day marks the birthday of superstar Krishna.

Check out the photo

The film's first motion poster was unveiled by the makers on the eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday. All eyes are on the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the film industry. The film first look poster sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The lead actor is seen with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin and an ear piercing.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shows off her cool moves as she learns renegade dance; WATCH)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×