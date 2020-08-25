When Mahesh Babu posed for an adorable PHOTO alongside son Gautam during their vacation abroad

The actor's throwback picture sees him posing for an adorable photo along with son Gautam. The duo is seen all smiles as they posed for the picture during their vacation abroad.

The throwback photo of Telugu star Mahesh Babu along with his son Gautam from the vacation will surely melt your hearts. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor's throwback picture sees him posing for an adorable photo along with son Gautam. The duo is seen all smiles as they posed for the picture during their vacation abroad. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram.

The director is known for his blockbuster film called Geetha Govindam. The upcoming flick called Sarkaru Vaari Paata will see lead star Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The makers of the much awaited drama had unveiled the first look poster of the Parasuram directorial on May 31. This day marks the birthday of superstar Krishna. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently unveiled the first motion poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. Now, all eyes are on the highly anticipated film. Mahesh Babu previously delivered a massive hit in the super hit film titled, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

This film was helmed by director Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The chemistry between the film's lead pair became a talking point. The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the Anil Ravipudi film.

