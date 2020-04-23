When Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara entertained her superstar dad with nonstop chattering; WATCH

[node:summary]Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar has once again filled our social media feeds with love by sharing another throwback video of Sitara having a deep conversation with her dad.

Mahesh Babu is not only a superstar on the big screen but also in real life for his kids- Gautam and Sitara. He is a doting father and always makes sure to spend quality time with his kids. Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar has once again filled our social media feeds with love by sharing another throwback video of Sitara having a deep conversation with her dad. We just can’t get enough of their seven-year-old daughter Sitara, who is seen describing birthday plans to her superstar dad in this adorable video.

Sharing the cutest video ever of her daughter Sitara when she was 5, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “When Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara entertained her superstar dad with continuous babbling & its super adorable #MemoryTherapy... One for each day When @sitaraghattamaneni was 5!! Watching her babbling all the time was our favourite pass time... Describing her surprise birthday plan for @urstrulymahesh... Love the little hand gestures #canshegetanycuter...#ThrowbackThursday.”

Check out the video below:

Well, besides being an amazing actor, Mahesh Babu has always proved to be the perfect husband and doting father. What do you think?

On the work front, Mahesh Babu might team up with director Trivikram Srinivas. He is also doing a film with director Parasuram, however, no official word regarding the same is out yet.

