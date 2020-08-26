When Mahesh Babu’s stylish avatar gave his fans major fashion goals; Take a look

The Telugu star's throwback picture will surely give his fans some major fashion goals. Mahesh Babu looks dapper in his cool and casual avatar.

The throwback photo of Mahesh Babu features him in a stylish look. The Telugu star's throwback picture will surely give his fans some major fashion goals. Mahesh Babu looks dapper in his cool and casual avatar. The actor is among the most loved actors from the film industry. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film called Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

The lead actor of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be seen in a rugged look in the upcoming film. The makers of the Parasuram directorial had recently shared the first motion poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer. The makers previously had shared the first look poster of the much awaited drama. The first look of Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled on May 31 which marks the birthday of superstar Krishna. The fans and film audiences are very impressed by the motion poster and first look. The audience members are now eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

Check out the photo

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, all the filmmakers had to stop their production and filming work. Now, some states have allowed the filmmakers to begin their shoots. The fans are hoping that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will soon kick start its shoot. Mahesh Babu is seen in a rugged look with a one rupee tattoo and an ear piercing in the film's first look poster.

