When Mahesh Babu said 'Bollywood can't afford me' and sparked off controversy

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars. He is known for his dashing looks and acting prowess and also has a huge fan following from all over the world. However, despite being the biggest superstar in the South, he never did any Hindi movie although he got several offers. The actor wants to do only Telugu movies that will reach worldwide and become pan-Indian like Baahubali, RRR and etc.

Mahesh Babu is often asked about his Bollywood debut every now and then. However, once he gave a reply that has shut the question permanently and also created a controversy. The actor mentioned that he does not want to waste his time working in Bollywood. He also said they cannot afford him.

Mahesh Babu's viral 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment on Hindi debut

"I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier,"

The actor also added that he doesn't want to do Hindi films but will just do Telugu films and make the whole world watch them.



The controversy and actor's clarification

Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can’t afford me' comment went viral on social media back then and also caught in a huge controversy. Several actors and filmmakers were asked to share their opinions on his comments and there were debates as well. However, he later clarified what he exactly meant but stood firm on his decision to not do Hindi films. The superstar quoted saying, I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level and my dream is coming true."

The actor's team also later clarified with his comment was blown out of proportion and that he never meant to belittle other languages. Mahesh clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages but is comfortable doing films where he has been working. He also said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places.

