When Mahesh Babu took his daughter Sitara for shopping in this throwback PHOTO during their Dubai vacay

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, who is super active and popular on Instagram shared a throwback picture from their holiday.

Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids were recently vacationing in Dubai. The Tollywood's power couple shared some amazing and beautiful family moments from their Dubai trip and it managed to light up the Internet. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata were accompanied by their son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Well, they are back to Hyderabad but their unseen photos from the short trip are still grabbing all the attention. The superstar's daughter Sitara, who is super active and popular on Instagram shared a throwback picture from their holiday. One can see, Sitara shopping with her dad in a Dubai mall and it is too cute for words.

Sharing it on Instagram, Sitara captioned, "Shopping with Nanna!! ..He always makes sure I don't wander off." The photo is most probable clicked by Namrata Shirodkar. Yesterday, Namrata had shared a super adorable picture of herself holding Sitara's hand while shopping in Hyderabad. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "After pulling me out of my cozy cocoon.. it so seems that my little miss is the one whose been forced to look around for her little knick knacks..Shopping never seems easy with little ones."

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru is now prepping up for his role in the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The superstar is growing long tresses for his role and the same can be seen in his latest photos. Starring Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role, the makers of the film will be kickstarting the first schedule of the film in the USA, most probably by January if the situation allows amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata launched with a formal pooja; Shooting to start in January

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×