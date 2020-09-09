  1. Home
When Mahesh Babu's traditional avatar from Bharat Ane Nenu's song left the fans feeling awestruck

The throwback still from the Koratala Siva directorial features the Telugu star in a traditional avatar. The lead actor of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu looks very dapper in this old still from the film.
Mahesh babu,South,Bharat Ane Nenu
An old still from Bharat Ane Nenu's song Vachaadayyo Saami left the fans and followers of the lead star Mahesh Babu feeling awestruck. The throwback still from the Koratala Siva directorial features the Telugu star in a traditional look. The lead actor of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans are always looking forward to seeing the actor's latest pictures. The old still from the film helmed by ace director Koratala Siva is bringing back fond memories of the political drama. 

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is expected to be kick starting the shoot for his upcoming flick titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is helmed by director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film will also reportedly feature the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh. The makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer had unveiled the first motion poster of the film on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The fans and film audiences were thoroughly delighted when they got the first glimpse of the film's motion poster. 

The makers of the highly anticipated film had also previously released the first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer on May 31 which marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. The fans and followers of the Telugu star were very happy to see that the actor had announced his net project with the talented director. Mahesh Babu will reportedly head to the US to begin the shoot of the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

