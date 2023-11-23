When Mani Ratnam opened up about his Love Trilogy and their female characters, said society changed

Mani Ratnam is unarguably one of the best filmmakers in the country and has continuously entertained audiences for nearly four decades now. Over the years, the filmmaker has delved into various film genres; however, he seems to have a flair for romantic films.

Mani Ratnam’s romantic films, Mouna Ragam, Alaipayuthey, and OK Kanmani, are considered some of the best romantic films that came out in their respective years. The three films together are also considered to be an unofficial trilogy. Nonetheless, there are some uncanny similarities between the three films. In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan in 2022, the ace filmmaker addressed the similarities and mentioned that the lead characters in the three films are inherently similar. He added that only the society around them changed.

All three films portray strong female characters in changing times

Talking about his films, all of which were released almost 15 years after the other, Mani Ratnam said that the essence of all three female characters, be it Revathi from Mouna Ragam, Shalini from Alaipayuthey or Nitya Menen from OK Kanmani, are very similar. He added that they all are strong women reacting to a particular situation. They also share a similar financial background and are trying to find a place for themselves in society.

Mani Ratnam also added that it is the society around them that changes over time. He said that it is the difference in society that showcased itself as different obstacles for the three lead women.

More about the films

Mouna Ragam is a 1986 romantic drama that follows the tale of a college student who is forced to marry against her wishes. The film deals with the woman’s inner conflict between holding on to her past or coming to terms with the present. The film featured Mohan and Revathi in the lead roles.

Alaipayuthey was a 2000 film that featured Shalini and R Madhavan in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a married couple and how their love grows over time. The film also has a philosophical undertone, pitting traditionalism against modernism.

OK Kanmani, on the other hand, is a 2015 romantic drama film. The film features Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles, who portray the roles of a couple in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. The film reflects the modern mindset of urban India and brings up several important conversations about marriage, traditional values, and more.

Mani Ratnam on the work front

Mani Ratnam is currently working on his upcoming film, Thug Life, which has Kamal Haasan playing the lead role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar. The film marks the duo’s reunion after a span of 37 years. The film also features other prominent faces, such as Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Dulquer Salmaan, in major roles. Additionally, the music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, while the action choreography will be done by Anbariv Masters. Ravi K Chandran cranks the camera for the film, and Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mani Ratnam REACTS to toxic anonymity on social media; says their debates are like roadside quarrels