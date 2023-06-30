When Manju Warrier helped Ajith reconnect with his Aasal co-star Bhavana

Ajith has always been known for his gentlemanly demeanor, and his colleagues have consistently spoken highly of him. Joining the chorus of praise is his co-star Bhavana from the film Thunivu. She recently shared that Ajith expressed his desire to reconnect with her after a long time, and they were able to meet again thanks to their mutual friend, Manju Warrier.

Manju Warrier and Ajith recently collaborated on the film Thunivu. Although the film may not have met the expectations of many, it did bring together two of the biggest stars from their respective industries. This was their first time working together, and despite the film's outcome, they shared a strong bond both on and off-camera.

Recently, it was revealed that Ajith, known for his role in Kandukondain Kandukondain, expressed his desire to reconnect with his former co-star Bhavana. Manju Warrier, who shares a close friendship with both Bhavana and Ajith, played a role in facilitating their reunion. Ajith and Bhavana had previously worked together in the 2010 film Aasal.

After Manju Warrier's attempts to reach Bhavana initially were unsuccessful due to her phone being unreachable, Ajith personally called Bhavana but couldn't speak to her either. Finally, when Manju called Bhavana, they were able to have a conversation. As Manju and Ajith were shooting in Chennai at the time, they decided to meet up. The trio met and, according to Bhavana, had a great time catching up.

After their meet-up, Bhavana and Ajith took a photo together, which Bhavana shared on Instagram on Ajith's birthday. The picture garnered a lot of love and excitement from fans who were thrilled to see the two actors together again after a decade since their film Aasal was released. Bhavana shared these details in a recent interview, revealing the special reunion and the subsequent social media post.



In the same interview, Bhavana expressed her admiration for Ajith and mentioned that he is someone who deserves to be celebrated for his loving nature. She also expressed her happiness and gratitude that Ajith remembered her after all these years.

