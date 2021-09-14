When Mohanlal recalled fondest memories about his 'Ichakka' Mammootty: Was scared to sit in the car he drives

The two Big Ms of the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal and Mammootty are known to share a special bond. They have done more than 55 films together and their on-screen camaraderie has always managed to leave their fans amazed. It's always a treat to see them together, on-screen as well as offscreen. Through thick and thin, the duo has been together. Recently on Mammootty's birthday, Mohanlal recalled the fondest memories about his 'Ichakka'.

"We used to often meet when we were living in Chennai. I was, in fact, scared to sit in the car that he drives. He is a great driver; but I like when the chauffeur drives. He would offer me rides if we are going on the same route. But, I wouldn’t go. Then, we were like kids who were just starting out in the industry. When we ‘grew’ up, we went our separate ways. Ichakka settled in Kochi and I shuttled between Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram. We couldn’t meet as often as we used to. But, it doesn’t mean that we had grown apart. It’s just that we didn’t know what was happening in each other’s life on a daily basis. The same would happen even with brothers who grew up in the same house. We would talk about our latest projects whenever we call each other," recalled Mohanlal while speaking to onmanorama.com.

Also Read: Mohanlal & Mammootty granted Golden Visa by UAE Government; Approved first time for Mollywood stars

Well, did you know they had played siblings in a film titled, Iniyengilum? Mammootty had played the elder brother of Mohanlal in the film.