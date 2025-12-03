When Naga Chaitanya opened up on his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Am a child of a broken family, I know the experiences...'

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's past relationship has often made headlines. In an old interview during Thandel promotions, Chay spoke about moving on in life and how certain things happen in relationships.

When Naga Chaitanya talked about moving on from Samantha Ruth Prabhu after divorce

Speaking on the podcast Raw Talks with VK, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his life and moving on from his past relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor said, “We both wanted to choose unique paths in life. It happened for our own reasons, and we live with respect for each other. I don't understand why I need to give any further explanation.”

“Why am I treated like a criminal? I am sorry to disappoint people, but when I decide to split up in a relationship, I think 100 times before I do it. This is because I know the repercussions of ending a relationship. We are both moving forward and living our lives,” Chay added.

Naga Chaitanya further explained that he comes from a broken family himself, and the decision to separate from his ex-wife was not something that happened overnight. He said, “I am a child of a broken family. I know the experiences that come with it. Obviously, I feel bad that it happened. We just went with our own decisions. Unfortunately, it became sensationalized in the headlines and turned into gossip. Everything happens for a reason. You move forward in life and find the right path. The same thing happened to me.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s marriage

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu fell in love during the early 2010s and began dating. The couple married in 2017, having two separate ceremonies in Goa. However, they ended their marriage in 2021 and announced their divorce.

Later, Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024 after dating for some time. Meanwhile, Samantha tied the knot once again on December 1, 2025, marrying director Raj Nidimoru after being rumored to be in a relationship with him for quite a while.

