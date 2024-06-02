When Naga Chaitanya said 'I was jobless and sitting at home...' as a reason behind his long hair look

Naga Chaitanya is currently one of the most promising actors currently working in the industry. The actor has always charmed and mesmerized his die-hard admirers with his groundbreaking performances. The actor is currently gearing up for his next power-packed thriller titled Thandel opposite Sai Pallavi.

Naga Chaitanya recently spilled the beans on keeping and sustaining long hair and beard for long.

Naga Chaitanya on his long hair and beard

During a conversation when someone asked him about his bearded and long hair look and the reasons behind it, Naga said, “Can you know why? Because I was jobless and sitting at home for 6 months.”

He further said, “There was nothing else I could do look and grow up my hair and beard.”

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming films

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's 2023 action thriller titled Custody. The film touted to be a mystery thriller featured Naga Chaitanya in his most riveting avatar.

Apart from Naga the flick also featured Krithi Shetty, Venkat Prabhu, Aravind Swamy, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar, Premi Viswanath, and Vennela Kishore in key roles. The film was bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chituri, and Pavan Kumar under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, and Anji Industries. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The action drama was released in theaters on May 12, 2023, and received a mediocre response from the section of cinema lovers and critics for its not-so-compelling storyline.

Naga Chaitanya is currently filming his upcoming film Thandel, which was written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film marks Naga Chaitanya's second collaboration with the director, following the Telugu version of the Malayalam blockbuster Premam.

Thandel is Naga Chaitanya's second collaboration with actress Sai Pallavi, after Love Story in 2021. Furthermore, Allu Aravind has bankrolled the production through Geetha Arts, with the soundtrack composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Apart from that, it has also been speculated that Naga Chaitanya is going to collaborate with Pooja Hegde for their mystical thriller project helmed by Virupaksha fame director Karthik Varma Dandu. Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been made yet by the makers or lead actors.

ALSO READ: Is Sobhita Dhulipala on a romantic Europe vacation with Naga Chaitanya to celebrate her birthday?