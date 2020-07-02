When Naga Chaitanya turned a shutterbug & clicked wife Samantha Akkineni getting ready for an outing; See Pic

This photo was taken when the couple was holidaying in Spain along with their friends. From the vacation, Samantha had also shared a handful of photos.

The love story of Tollywood’s popular couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni is something that has given fans major couple goals. The perfect and powerful couple of the South has never failed to impress us with their photos on social media. One cannot help but notice how perfect they are, right from sharing pictures of their outings to encouraging each other. In this throwback photo, which Naga Chaitanya shared on his Instagram handle, Samantha can be seen getting ready for an outing.

It is well known that Samantha Akkineni is an active social media user. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya very rarely posts photos on social media, and when he does, it would always make the headlines. This photo was taken when the couple was holidaying in Spain along with their friends. From the vacation, Samantha had also shared a handful of photos.

Check Naga Chaitanya’s post here:

View this post on Instagram As I wait for the Mrs to get ready A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni) on Aug 25, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Ashwin Saravanan’s next film, which is yet to be titled. She will also be seen as the leading lady along with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will have Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be next seen in Love Story. The Sekhar Kammula directorial has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

