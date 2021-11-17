When Nagarjuna Akkineni called up Naga Chaitanya over rumours of his engagement with Anushka Shetty

Nagarjuna Akkineni is an actor who is straightforward and known for his no-nonsense attitude. He never shies away from speaking his mind. Nagarjuna is not the one to mince words. During an interview in 2017, the actor even went on to address the rumours of his son Naga Chaitanya engaged to Anushka Shetty. The Wild Dog actor, during the interview, said, he called up Chay immediately, who was then shooting for a film in Switzerland.

In a throwback interview to Hyderabad Times, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared about how he reacted to Naga Chaitanya and Anushka Shetty's engagement rumours, "Yes, that too. He was shooting in Switzerland when that rumor spread. I called him up early morning and said, 'hey, you got engaged to Anushka last night and you didn't even tell me...' He said, 'Woahh, really...' and laughed aloud. I called anushka too and we all had a good laugh."

Not only Nagarjuna but even Chay and Anushka were stunned by the rumours about them and had no clue how it all started. The Baahubali actress, then, alleged that a producer was behind this act.

In the past, Nagarjuna was also linked to many actresses, including Anushka Shetty and Charmee Kaur.

Also Read: When a scared Naga Chaitanya was up at 5:45 AM to meet his dad Nagarjuna after he was linked with an actress

Naga Chaitanya got married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October 2017 and they announced the separation on October 2, 2021.