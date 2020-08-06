  • facebook
When Nagarjuna Akkineni OPENED UP about son Naga Chaitanya moving to his bachelor pad

Ahead of Naga Chaitanya's wedding with Samantha Akkineni in 2017, Nagarjuna had asked his son to leave the house and move to his bachelor pad for THIS reason.
Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, as well know shared a great bond as a father-son duo. From partying together to celebrating birthdays and being at the promotional events for his son Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna has proved to be the coolest father. Ahead of Chaitanya's wedding with Samantha Akkineni in 2017, Nag had asked his son to leave the house and move to his bachelor pad for a reason. Yes, the actor asked his son to move out of their house and enjoy his single life before getting married to Samantha Akkineni. 

In a throwback interview with TOI in 2017, Nagarjuna Akkineni had revealed that he wanted his son Naga Chaitanya to move out of their house and live an independent life. He had said, "Yes, chai wants to move out by the end of this year... he should. this is the best part of his life, let him enjoy. He is a young, successful bachelor. This is the time to enjoy his independence... I keep asking him, 'what are you doing at home with me... I need my privacy...' He wants to move out, but wants his food and laundry and everything to be done at my place. (laughs...)." 

On the work front, Chaitanya will be seen romancing Sai Pallavi on the big screen in their upcoming film titled, Love Story. 

