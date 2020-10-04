When Nagarjuna Akkineni REACTED to rumours of him dating Anushka Shetty

During an interview in 2017, Nagarjuna was asked about his close friendship with Anushka Shetty, Charmee Kaur and why he never chose to react to the same.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is known for his straightforward and no-nonsense attitude. He has never been one to mince words, be it about professional or personal life. In the past, he has been linked to quite a few actresses including Anushka Shetty and Charmee Kaur. There were a lot of rumours about him dating Anushka Shetty in the past but the actor let nothing affect him. During an interview in 2017, Nag was asked about his close friendship with Anushka, Charmee Kaur and why he never chose to react to the same.

To this, he replied, "I'm just amused, I laugh about it in the morning when I have a cup of coffee. When I read something in gossip columns, I say, 'Charmee? Omg! she's so young...' Honestly, you mentioned three people here 'Anushka, Charmee and Poonam Kaur. They all did their early films with me. We did a screen test with Anushka, and since then she's become part of the family... my parents love her so much. she is a lovely girl. Charmee did 'mass' with me. It went on to become a huge hit, and from then onwards, she looks up to me. She calls me 'Money' because I gave her the first big paycheque she ever got. she calls me if she's doing anything new and says, 'I'm doing this, does it sound okay?', 'I am looking for an apartment here, is it okay?' So then they say Nag is buying her an apartment ' but that's okay, it's really okay. just because of that I don't want to stop my friendship with any of them. I enjoy their company, I need friends come on, we need a break, we can't keep working all the time."

During the same interview with TOI, when he was asked if all these rumours really affect him, Nagarjuna Akkineni lost his cool for a reason. He had said, "But when they write about Anushka and me, and then they write about Anushka and my son (Naga Chaitanya) ' now, that's a nasty thing. that's what I call nasty journalism. That's one thing that upsets me, I don't like it."

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Anushka Shetty have worked together in around 10 films. The actors have shared screenspace in films like Super, Don, Ragada, Thaandavam, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Kedi, King, Kedi to name a few. However, after a lot being written about their close friendship, the actors apparently stopped doing films together.

