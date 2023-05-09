When Nagarjuna Akkineni reacted to dating rumours with Tabu: 'To me, she is a beautiful person'

Back in time, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu were one of the most talked about rumoured couples in the film industry. It was said that they were reportedly in a relationship for a decade. He was married to Amala Akkineni, when he was rumoured to be dating his co-star and close friend Tabu. Back in those days, although both remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they responded and spoke about their special friendship.

In an interview in 2017, Nagarjuna said that his 'face lights' up when Tabu’s name is mentioned. In an interview with Times of India, Nagarjuna spoke about his relationship with Tabu and said, “Yes, Tabu is a fantastic friend of mine. Our friendship goes way back since I was 21 or 22 and she was just 16 years old. That’s almost half a lifetime… About our friendship, whatever is said is less. I have nothing to hide about her. When you mention her name, my face lights up… (laughs). It is as simple as that. Now, when I say things like that, if you want to read into it, then it’s your point of view… To me, she is a beautiful person, and a beautiful friend. She always will be."

In 2007, in an episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Tabu opened up about her dating rumours with Nagarjuna. She called the actor 'one of the closest people in her life'. The actress said about her rumoured relationship, “He’s one of the most important relationships that I have. My relationship with him is very dear to me, and nothing can ever change or alter my relationship with him. I don’t have any label for it, and I can’t do anything about it.”

Nagarjuna and Tabu's films

Nagarjuna and Tabu are also considered one of the most loved on-screen pairs. The two worked on blockbuster films like Ninne Pelladata, Aavida Maa Aavide and Sisindri and their chemistry was loved by the audiences. Ninne Pelladata is a romantic family drama film, released in 1993, directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu that year.



Professional front

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and The Ghost. While Brahmastra did a decent job at the box office, The Ghost got a mixed response among audiences. However, after these, he has not yet announced his next. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that he has decided to take a small sabbatical post the release of this Praveen Sattaru directorial.

