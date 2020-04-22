When Nagarjuna SLAMMED media for link up rumours about him and Naga Chaitanya dating same actress

South star Nagarjuna Akkineni, is one of the celebs, who's link-up rumours never die down. He has been linked up to a lot of actresses from the South Indian film industry. However, the actor lost his calm and patience when his son Naga Chaitanya was also linked up to the same actress.

Being a celebrity has its own pros and cons. They might be living their life king size but sometimes, it's not as glamorous as it looks. Celebrity status comes at a cost. Their personal life and rumoured relationships are equally the talk of the town along with their phenomenal work on the big screen. South star Nagarjuna Akkineni, is one of the celebs, who's link-up rumours never die down. He has been linked up to a lot of actresses from the South Indian film industry. However, the actor lost his calm and patience when his son Naga Chaitanya was also linked up to the same actress.

During a 2017 interview with The Times Of India, Nagarjuna Akkineni spoke at length that how he laughs off when he reads about his rumours in the newspapers. In this throwback interview, the actor said, "I'm just amused, I laugh about it in the morning when I have a cup of coffee. When I read something in gossip columns, I say, 'Charmee? Omg! she's so young.' Honestly, you mentioned three people here 'Anushka, Charmee and Poonam Kaur. They all did their early films with me. We did a screen test with anushka, and since then she's become part of the family... my parents love her so much. She is a lovely girl. Charmee did 'Mass' with me. It went on to become a huge hit, and from then onwards, she looks up to me. She calls me 'Money' because I gave her the first big pay cheque she ever got."

When further asked if the speculations about his personal life ever get on to him, to this he replied, "You know, it's all okay as long as it's fun and games. But when they write about Anushka and me, and then they write about Anushka and my son (Naga Chaitanya) now, that's a nasty thing. That's what I call nasty journalism. That's one thing that upsets me, I don't like it."

Well, Nagarjuna has always been superstar dad to his sons and he makes sure to keep his sons protected and away from such rumours. This was the first time when the actor spoke his heart out over reports of his link-ups.

Credits :Times Of India

