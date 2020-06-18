  1. Home
When Nayanthara and Priyanka Chopra Jonas bumped into each other in New York and clicked photos

Nayanthara and Priyanka Chopra Jonas might have not worked together but they managed to take social media by storm with their stunning picture.
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and South beauty Nayanthara are two successful actresses in the Indian Film industry. The stunners have been ruling the hearts of the audience with their powerful onscreen as well as offscreen persona. Nayanthara and Priyanka Chopra Jonas might have not worked together but they managed to take social media by storm with their stunning picture. Priyanka Chopra, after hosting the Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2017, bumped into superstar Nayanthara. The duo met each other and also clicked photos. Nayanthara, who was then on a vacation in NYC with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan was on cloud 9. 

Priyanka and Nayanthara clearly had a great time together after they bumped into each other at a popular venue in New York. The Bollywood and Hollywood actress looked stunning in her casual avatar while Nayanthara looked pretty in blue dungaree paired with a yellow top. The picture had taken social media by storm as fans were amazed and praised the film industry being blessed and empowered with the presence of strong women like them. Check out a throwback picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nayanthara below. 

On the work front, Nayanthara has quite a few films in the kitty. Nayanthara will be sharing the screenspace for the first time with Tollywood beauty Samantha Akkineni in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. 

Nayanthara will soon be seen in Tamil film, Mookuthi Amman. Nayanthara's 65th film is titled as Netrikann and is being produced by Vignesh Shivan. 

