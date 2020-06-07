When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoyed a dinner night with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in New York

Last year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoyed a dinner night with Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adored couples in the Kollywood film industry. Vignesh is super active on social media and often keeps treating their fans with some amazing photos of himself with Nayanthara from their holidays. Even in the lockdown period, the filmmaker treated Nayanthara's fans with a few photos of her. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Nayathanra and Vignesh Shivan are looking forward to get married soon but there is no official word regarding the same yet. While we wait to see their happily ever after moment, here's a look at their throwback photos when the couple met Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter in Manhattan, US.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoyed a dinner night with 's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughter Khushi Kapoor. The photos of them from a New York holiday went viral on social media last year. A lot of fans speculated that Boney Kapoor has signed Lady Superstar for a film. However, it was all coincidence and they decided to come together for a good food and happy chat. It was also Nayanthara's birthday and they had a great dinner night. Vignesh Shivan also took to social media and shared a few photos. He wrote, “Pleasant dinner moments @taodowntown #newyork #manhattan @khushikapoor_official #boneykapoor #nayanthara #taodowntownnyc #taodowntown #newyorkcity..”

Check out throwback photos below:

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau. The film marks Vignesh Shivan's debut as a producer.

She will also be essaying the role of a goddess in the RJ Balaji film, Mookuthi Amman. For the first time, Nayanthara will be sharing the screenspace with Samantha Akkineni in their upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role and is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

