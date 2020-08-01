When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a blast at a Bruno Mars concert in Las Vegas; See Throwback Photo

In the photo, the Kollywood’s most favourite couple can be seen having a gala time during the Bruno Mars concert in Las Vegas. This photo was shared by Vignesh Shivan, and while sharing it, the NGK director wrote on Instagram, “A happy pic Wit Mr. Bruno Mars”. At this time of lockdown, where it looks like there’s a long way to go for travel and vacation, throwback photos like these come as a blessing to the fans of these stars.

Check out Vignesh Shivan's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has a lineup of films in her kitty. She will be next seen in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. She will be seen playing the female lead in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. With her beau Vignesh Shivan, she has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles.