When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a gala time during their vacation in THIS throwback photo

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most favourite couples of the South entertainment industry. They fell for each other on the sets of the Nayanthara’s come back film Naanum Rowdy Dhan, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan. After keeping their relationship under wraps for several years, recently Nayanthara opened up during an award ceremony about her relationship with Vignesh Shivan. Nothing can make the fans of Nayanthara happier as now she is in a steady relationship with Vignesh Shivan for more than 4 years now after several breakups.

This photo, which was shared by Vignesh Shivan from their vacation in California, is proof that their love is growing stronger than ever day by day. One cannot help but notice how joyful and radiant the couple look while they are with each other. Meanwhile, it was rumoured recently that they are all set to get engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in November. However, no official announcement has been made by the couple yet.

On the work front, Nayanthara has a bunch of films in her kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhan by her beau Vignesh Shivan. The film also starrs Samantha Akkineni as yet another female lead. She will be next seen in RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. The makers are expected to reveal the film’s release date as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Nayanthara will also be seen as one of the female leads in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh as leading ladies.

