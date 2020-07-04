  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a gala time during their vacation in THIS throwback photo

This photo, which was shared by Vignesh Shivan from their vacation in California, is proof that their love is growing stronger than ever day by day.
2534 reads Mumbai
When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a gala time during their vacation in THIS throwback photoWhen Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a gala time during their vacation in THIS throwback photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most favourite couples of the South entertainment industry. They fell for each other on the sets of the Nayanthara’s come back film Naanum Rowdy Dhan, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan. After keeping their relationship under wraps for several years, recently Nayanthara opened up during an award ceremony about her relationship with Vignesh Shivan. Nothing can make the fans of Nayanthara happier as now she is in a steady relationship with Vignesh Shivan for more than 4 years now after several breakups.

This photo, which was shared by Vignesh Shivan from their vacation in California, is proof that their love is growing stronger than ever day by day. One cannot help but notice how joyful and radiant the couple look while they are with each other. Meanwhile, it was rumoured recently that they are all set to get engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in November. However, no official announcement has been made by the couple yet.

Check out Vignesh Shivan's post here:

On the work front, Nayanthara has a bunch of films in her kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhan by her beau Vignesh Shivan. The film also starrs Samantha Akkineni as yet another female lead. She will be next seen in RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. The makers are expected to reveal the film’s release date as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Nayanthara will also be seen as one of the female leads in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh as leading ladies.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement